México, sin recursos ni guardias entrenados ante flujo de migrantes

A Mexican migration agent stops minibuses and taxis in search of undocumented migrants at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Tapachula, Chiapas State, on June 10, 2019 in the framework of Mexico's deal to curb migration in order to avert US President Donald Trump's threat of tariffs. - Mexico said Monday it will discuss a 'safe third country' agreement with the United States -- in which migrants entering Mexican territory must apply for asylum there rather than in the US -- if the flow of undocumented immigrants continues. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)