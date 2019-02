La reacción del Vaticano tras condena de cardenal George Pell por abusos sexuales

Cardinal George Pell (C) leaves the County Court of Victoria court after prosecutors decided not to proceed with a second trial on alleged historical child sexual offences in Melbourne on February 26, 2019. - Australian Cardinal George Pell, who helped elect popes and ran the Vatican's finances, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two choirboys, becoming the most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted of child sex crimes. (Photo by Asanka Brendon Ratnayake / AFP)