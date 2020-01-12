Todos los ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2020

CALIFORNIA, ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Había una vez en Hollywood de Quentin Tarantino se coronó como mejor película de los Critics’ Choice Awards 2020.

A partir de las 5:00 PM los artistas empezaron a desfilar por la alfombra azul de los premios otorgados por la Broadcast Film Critics Association, celebrados en The Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California.

Estos premios son muy importantes porque más de 400 críticos de radio, televisión y medios digitales se reúnen, cada año, para premiar a lo mejor del cine y la televisión. Esta entrega augura nominaciones para los premios Oscar 2020.

Ganadores

Mejor actor

-Antonio Banderas – Dolor y gloria



-Robert De Niro – The Irishman



-Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood



-Adam Driver – Marriage Story



-Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name



-Joaquin Phoenix – Joker (GANADOR)



-Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

El actor recibió el premio a manos de Anne Hathaway. Foto AP









Mejor actriz de reparto



Laura Dern – Marriage Story (GANADORA)



-Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit



-Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers



-Florence Pugh – Little Women



-Margot Robbie – Bombshell



-Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell

Laura Dern brinda su discurso tras recibir el premio a la Mejor Actriz de Reparto por 'Historia de Matrimonio'. Foto AFP







Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Comedia



-Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) - GANADORA



- D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place (NBC)



- Sian Clifford, Fleabag (Amazon)



- Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)



- Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time (Netflix)



- Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)



- Molly Shannon, The Other Two (Comedy Central)

Mejor Película de Acción



- 1917



- Avengers: Endgame (GANADORA)



- Ford v Ferrari



- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum



- Spider-Man: Lejos de casa

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Drama



- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)



- Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones (HBO)



- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)



- Audra McDonald, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)



- Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO) (GANADORA)



- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)



- Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us (NBC)





Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Drama



- Asante Blackk, This Is Us (NBC)



- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple) (GANADOR)



- Asia Kate Dillon, Billions (Showtime)



- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)



- Justin Hartley, This Is Us (NBC)



- Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)



- Tim Blake Nelson, Watchmen (HBO)

Billy Crudup al brindar su discurso en el escenario. Foto AFP









Mejor Película Animada



- Abominable



- Frozen II



- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World



- I Lost My Body



- Missing Link



- Toy Story 4 (GANADORA)





Mejor Actor en Serie de Drama



- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)



- Mike Colter, Evil (CBS)



- Paul Giamatti, Billions (Showtime)



- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones (HBO)



- Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)



- Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)



- Billy Porter, Pose (FX)



- Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO) (GANADOR)

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Drama



- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)



- Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)



- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)



- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)



- Regina King, Watchmen (HBO) (GANADORA)



- Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX)



- Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)



- Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)





Mejor Serie Limitada



- Catch-22 (Hulu)



- Chernobyl (HBO)



- Fosse/Verdon (FX)



- The Loudest Voice (Showtime)



- Unbelievable (Netflix)



- When They See Us (Netflix) (GANADORA)



- Years and Years (HBO)

Mejor Película de Comedia



- Booksmart



- Mi nombre es Dolemite (GANADORA)



- The Farewell



- Jojo Rabbit



- Entre navajas y secretos

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia



- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)



- Alison Brie, GLOW (Netflix)



- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)



- Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)



- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)



- Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek (Pop)



- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon) (GANADORA)

Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia



- Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)



- Walton Goggins, The Unicorn (CBS)



- Bill Hader, Barry (HBO) (GANADOR)



- Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)



- Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself (Netflix)



- Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman's Showcase (IFC)



- Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)

Mejor elenco



- El escándalo



- El irlandés (GANADORA)



-Entre navajas y secretos



-Mujercitas



- Historia de un matrimonio



- Había una vez en Hollywood



- Parasite

Mejor Talk Show



- Desus & Mero (Showtime)



- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)



- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)



- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)



- The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) (GANADOR)



- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) (GANADOR)

Mejor Actor en Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión



- Christopher Abbott, Catch-22 (Hulu)



- Mahershala Ali, True Detective (HBO)



- Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice (Showtime)



- Jared Harris, Chernobyl (HBO) (GANADOR)



- Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix)



- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon (FX)



- Noah Wyle, The Red Line (CBS)





Mejor Especial de Comedia



- Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)



- Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)



- Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC) (GANADOR)



- Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)



- Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)



- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)



- Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

Mejor Actriz en Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión



- Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable (Netflix)



- Anne Hathaway, Modern Love (Amazon)



- Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)



- Joey King, The Act (Hulu)



- Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)



- Merritt Wever, Unbelievable (Netflix)



- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX) (GANADORA)



Mejor Actor en Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión



- Christopher Abbott, Catch-22 (Hulu)



- Mahershala Ali, True Detective (HBO)



- Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice (Showtime)



- Jared Harris, Chernobyl (HBO)



- Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix) (GANADOR)



- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon (FX)



- Noah Wyle, The Red Line (CBS)

Mejor Actor de Reparto



- Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse



- Tom Hanks, Un buen día en el vecindario



- Anthony Hopkins, Los dos papas



- Al Pacino, El Irlandés



- Joe Pesci, El Irlandés



- Brad Pitt, Había una vez en Hollywood (GANADOR)

Mejor Serie de Comedia



- Barry (HBO)



- Fleabag (Amazon) (GANADORA)



- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)



- Mom (CBS)



- One Day at a Time (Netflix)



- PEN15 (Hulu)



- Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Mejor Serie de Drama



- The Crown (Netflix)



- David Makes Man (OWN)



- Game of Thrones (HBO)



- The Good Fight (CBS All Access)



- Pose (FX)



- Succession (HBO) (GANADORA)



- This Is Us (NBC)

Mejor Actriz



- Awkwafina, The Farewell



- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet



- Scarlett Johansson, Historia de un matrimonio



- Lupita Nyong'o, Us



- Saoirse Ronan, Mujercitas



- Charlize Theron, El Escándalo



- Renée Zellweger, Judy (GANADORA)

Mejor Director



- Noah Baumbach, Historia de un matrimonio



- Greta Gerwig, Mujercitas



- Bong Joon Ho, Parasite (GANADOR)



- Sam Mendes, 1917 (GANADOR)



- Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems



- Martin Scorsese, El Irlandés



- Quentin Tarantino, Había una vez en Hollywood

Mejor película



- 1917



- Ford v Ferrari



- El Irlandés



- Jojo Rabbit



- Guasón



- Mujercitas



- Historia de un matrimonio



- Había una vez en Hollywood (GANADORA)



- Parasite



- Uncut Gems