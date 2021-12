(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 06, 2019 Mexican singer, actor and film producer Vicente Fernandez, known as 'El Rey de la Musica Ranchera' (The King of Ranchera Music), sings during the unveiling of a life-size statue in his honour, at the Mariachis square in Guadalajara, state of Jalisco, Mexico. - A non-authorised biography on Vicente Fernandez to be released on December, 2021 will reveas family tragedies and a winding route to success. (Photo by Ulises RUIZ / AFP)