A woman walks through the flooded street during heavy rain and wind as tropical storm Eta approaches the south of Florida, in Miami, Florida on November 9, 2020. - Tropical storm Eta brought strong winds and torrential rain to Cuba on Sunday after having cut a destructive and deadly path through parts of Central America and southern Mexico. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (09/11/2020 - 11:29 AM)

