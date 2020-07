Vacuna de Oxford contra el covid es "extremadamente prometedora"

Professor Francois Venter (L) receives an experimental vaccine for COVID-19 coronavirus at the Respiratory & Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit Research Unit (RMPRU), at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on July 14, 2020. - Six senior clinicians in the Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits University have volunteered to participate in South Africa’s first COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Photo by Luca Sola / AFP)