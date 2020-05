64 centros de salud en el Distrito Central están dentro de colonias con casos positivos

During a photo session following a press conference on the start of the 'Corona Monitoring Local' study, a staff member of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) labeled a blood sample for an antibody test which she had taken shortly before from the mayor of the Kupferzell community, Christoph Spieles in Kupferzell, Germany, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The temporary corona hotspot Kupferzell is one of four locations where the RKI wants to investigate the spread of the corona virus. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)