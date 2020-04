Pamplona suspende las fiestas de San Fermín en julio por el coronavirus

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 06, 2019 revellers hold red scarves during the 'Chupinazo' (start rocket) to mark the kickoff at noon sharp of the San Fermin Festival, in front of the Town Hall of Pamplona, northern Spain. - Spain's best-known bull running festival in the northern town of Pamplona, held annually between July 6 and 14, has ben cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, city hall said on April 21, 2020. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)