El Covid-19 se multiplica y daña varios órganos del cuerpo humano

TOPSHOT - A nurse helps a patient suffering from COVID-19 who uses the Decathlon snorkeling face mask in the COVID ward of the Maria Pia Hospital in Turin on April 7, 2020. - This private facility converted into a COVID hospital is the first to use snorkeling mask from Decathlon as CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) for patients suffering from novel coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

