Más de 30,000 casos y 1,000 muertos de Covid-19 en América Latina

A police officer looks at a body said to be laying for three days outside a closed clinic in Guayaquil on April 3, 2020. - Troops and police in Ecuador have collected at least 150 bodies from streets and homes in the country's most populous city Guayaquil amid warnings that as many as 3,500 people could die of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the city and surrounding province in the coming months. (Photo by Str / Marcos Pin / AFP)