Las vidas perdidas detrás de los números de coronavirus

A woman wearing a face mask and gloves mourns as she waits for the corpse of a relative outside a hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador on April 1, 2020. - Residents of Guayaquil, in Ecuador's southwest, express outrage over the way the government has responded to the numerous deaths related to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, saying there are many more deaths than are being reported and that bodies are being left in homes for days without being picked up. Ecuador marked its highest daily increase in deaths and new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with the total reaching 14 dead and 789 infected, authorities had said. (Photo by Enrique Ortiz / AFP)