Cuba está lista para abastecer de Interferón Alfa 2b a Honduras

A Syrian doctor works at the EWARN laboratory set up for the early detection of coronavirus cases in rebel-held Idlib, in northwestern Syria, on March 25, 2020. - The virus is the latest threat to the three million people who live in Idlib, many of whom are now reduced to living in camps without basic amenities in Syria's last major rebel bastion, where a fragile truce has largely halted the government's bombardment since the start of the month. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP)