Italia supera los 2,000 muertos por coronavirus

Members of the Spanish Army's Military Emergency Unit (UME) wearing protective suits stand as a van arrives at the Palacio de Hielo (Ice Palace) shopping mall where an ice rink was turned into a temporary morgue on March 23, 2020 in Madrid to deal with a surge in deaths in the Spanish capital due to the coronavirus. - The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 2,182 after 462 people died within 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The death rate showed a 27-percent increase on the figures released a day earlier, with the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rising to 33,089 in Spain, one of the worst-hit countries in the world after China and Italy. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)