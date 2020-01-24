Los nominados a las principales categorías de los Grammy 2020

LOS ÁNGELES, ESTADOS UNIDOS.-La artista emergente del rap Lizzo encabeza las nominaciones de los premios Grammy 2020, que se entregarán en una gala este domingo en Los Ángeles.

Estos son los nominados en las principales categorías:

- Álbum del año -

"i, i", Bon Iver



"Norman Fucking Rockwell!", Lana Del Rey



"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", Billie Eilish



"thank u, next", Ariana Grande



"I Used To Know Her", H.E.R.



"7", Lil Nas X



"Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)", Lizzo



"Father Of The Bride", Vampire Weekend

- Grabación del año (interpretación) -

"Hey, Ma", Bon Iver



"Bad Guy", Billie Eilish



"7 Rings", Ariana Grande



"Hard Place", H.E.R.



"Talk", Khalid



"Old Town Road", Lil Nas X presentando a Billy Ray Cyrus



"Truth Hurts", Lizzo



"Sunflower", Post Malone y Swae Lee

- Canción del año -

Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey y Lori McKenna, "Always Remember Us This Way" (de la película "Nace una estrella")



Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell, "Bad Guy"



Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth y Tanya Tucker, "Bring My Flowers Now"



H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris y Rodney Jerkins, "Hard Place"



Taylor Swift, "Lover"



Lana Del Rey y Jack Antonoff, "Norman Fucking Rockwell!"



Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn y Sam Roman, "Someone You Loved"



Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic y Jesse Saint John, "Truth Hurts"

- Mejor artista revelación -

Black Pumas



Billie Eilish



Lil Nas X



Lizzo



Maggie Rogers



Rosalía



Tank And The Bangas



Yola

- Mejor video musical -

The Chemical Brothers, "We've Got to Try"



Gary Clark Jr, "This Land"



FKA twigs, "Cellophane"



Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"



Tove Lo, "Glad He's Gone"

- Mejor álbum de rap -

"Revenge Of The Dreamers III", Dreamville



"Championships", Meek Mill



"I Am > I Was", 21 Savage



"Igor", Tyler, The Creator



"The Lost Boy", YBN Cordae

- Mejor álbum de rock -

"Amo", Bring Me The Horizon



"Social Cues", Cage The Elephant



"In The End", The Cranberries



"Trauma", I Prevail



"Feral Roots", Rival Sons

- Mejor álbum pop vocal -

"The Lion King: The Gift", Beyonce



"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", Billie Eilish



"thank u, next", Ariana Grande



"No. 6 Collaborations Project", Ed Sheeran



"Lover", Taylor Swift

- Mejor álbum de música alternativa -

"U.F.O.F.", Big Thief



"Assume Form", James Blake



"i, i", Bon Iver



"Father of the Bride", Vampire Weekend



"Anima", Thom Yorke

- Mejor álbum de músicas del mundo -

"Gece", Altin Gun



"What Heat", Bokante & Metropole Orkest dirigida por Jules Buckley



"African Giant", Burna Boy



"Fanm D'Ayiti", Nathalie Joachim con Spektral Quartet



"Celia", Angelique Kidjo

- Mejor álbum pop latino -

"Vida", Luis Fonsi



"11:11", Maluma



"Montaner", Ricardo Montaner



"#ELDISCO", Alejandro Sanz



"Fantasía", Sebastian Yatra

- Mejor álbum latino de rock, urbano o alternativo -

"X 100PRE", Bad Bunny



"Oasis", J Balvin & Bad Bunny



"Indestructible", Flor De Toloache



"Almadura", iLe



"El mar querer", Rosalía

- Mejor álbum música regional mexicana (incluye Tejano) -

"Caminando", Joss Favela



"Percepción", Intocable



"Poco a poco", La Energía Norteña



"20 Aniversario", Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea



"De ayer para siempre", Mariachi Los Camperos

- Mejor álbum latino tropical -

"Opus", Marc Anthony



"Tiempo al tiempo", Luis Enrique + C4 Trio



"Candela", Vicente García



"Literal", Juan Luis Guerra y 4.40



"A Journey Through Cuban Music", Aymée Nuviola

