Evo Morales convoca a nuevos comicios en Bolivia tras crítico informe de auditoría de OEA

General Vladimir Yuri Calderon informs to the crowd gathering outside the Police headquarters in La Paz on November 10, 2019 that the General Attorney's Office of Bolivia has opened an investigation into the seven members of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal after an OAS audit found serious irregularities that put in question the integrity of the recent vote. - opposition leaders had accused the Supreme Electoral Tribunal of rigging the count in the October 20 elections in favour of President Evo Morales. The Bolivian leader announced Sunday he was calling fresh elections after the OAS audit. (Photo by Aizar RALDES / AFP)