Aumenta a 50 la cifra de muertos de masacre en Nueva Zelanda

A man man walks past flowers and tributes displayed in memory of the twin mosque massacre victims along the road outside the Linwood mosque (back C) in Christchurch on March 25, 2019. - The slaughter of 50 people at Friday prayers in two Christchurch mosques on March 15 shocked the normally laid-back country and prompted global horror, heightened by the gunman's cold-blooded livestreaming of the massacre. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)