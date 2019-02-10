EN VIVO: Ganadores de los premios Grammy 2019

LOS ÁNGELES, CALIFORNIA.- Varios artistas de la industria musical son galardonados este domingo en los premios Grammy 2019, que se celebran en Staples Center de Los Ángekles, California.



Las academia nominó desde el pasado 7 de diciembre de 2018 a decenas de famosos en las diferentes categorías y aquí te mostramos un listado de las más importantes:



MEJOR ALBUM POP VOCAL

Sweetener- Ariana Grande



MEJOR PERFORMANCE POP EN SOLITARIO

Joanne- Lady Gaga



MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA REGIONAL MEXICANA

¡México Por Siempre!- Luis Miguel



MEJOR CANCIÓN ESCRITA PARA VISUAL MEDIA

Shallow- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper



MEJOR SOUNDTRACK PARA VISUAL MEDIA

Black Panther- Ludwig Göransson



MEJOR SPUNDTRACK DE COMPILACIÓN PARA VISUAL MEDIA

The Greatest Showman- Hugh Jackman (& Various Artists)



MEJOR COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Butterflies- Kacey Musgraves



MEJOR CANCIÓN DE PELÍCULA

Quincy- Quincy Jones



MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL

This Is America- Childish Gambino



MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA REGIONAL- RAÍCES

No 'Ane'i- Kalani Pe'a



MEJOR ÁLBUM TROPICAL LATINO

Anniversary- Spanish Harlem Orchestra



MEJOR ÁLBUM LATIN ROCK, URBANO O ALTERNATIVO

"Aztlán" - Zoé



MEJOR ÁLBUM LATIN POP

Sincera- Claudia Brant

MEJOR ALBUM DE AUDIOLIBRO O STORYTELLING

Faith - A Journey For All- Jimmy Carter



MEJOR ÁLBUM PARA NIÑOS

All The Sounds- Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats



MEJOR ÁLBUM FOLCKLÓRICO

All Ashore- Punch Brothers



MEJOR ÁLBUM DE BLUES CONTEMPORÁNEO

Please Don't Be Dead- Fantastic Negrito



MEJOR ÁLBUM DE BLUES TRADICIONAL

The Blues Is Alive And Well- Buddy Guy



MEJOR ÁLBUM BLUEGRASS

The Travelin' McCourys- The Travelin' McCourys



MEJOR ÁLBUM AMERICANO

By The Way, I Forgive You- Brandi Carlile

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAÍCES AMERICANAS

The Joke- Brandi Carlile

MEJOR PERFORMANCE DE RAÍCES AMERICANAS

The Joke- Brandi Carlile

Durante el evento también participaron artistas como Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus, Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Ricky Martin, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R, Dan + Shay, Chloe x Halle, Mark Ronson, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa, St. Vincenty Lady Gaga.