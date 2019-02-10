EN VIVO: Ganadores de los premios Grammy 2019

LOS ÁNGELES, CALIFORNIA.- Varios artistas de la industria musical son galardonados este domingo en los premios Grammy 2019, que se celebran en Staples Center de Los Ángekles, California.
Las academia nominó desde el pasado 7 de diciembre de 2018 a decenas de famosos en las diferentes categorías y aquí te mostramos un listado de las más importantes:
MEJOR ALBUM POP VOCAL
Sweetener- Ariana Grande
MEJOR PERFORMANCE POP EN SOLITARIO
Joanne- Lady Gaga
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA REGIONAL MEXICANA
¡México Por Siempre!- Luis Miguel
MEJOR CANCIÓN ESCRITA PARA VISUAL MEDIA
Shallow- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
MEJOR SOUNDTRACK PARA VISUAL MEDIA
Black Panther- Ludwig Göransson
MEJOR SPUNDTRACK DE COMPILACIÓN PARA VISUAL MEDIA
The Greatest Showman- Hugh Jackman (& Various Artists)
MEJOR COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
Butterflies- Kacey Musgraves
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE PELÍCULA
Quincy- Quincy Jones
MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL
This Is America- Childish Gambino
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA REGIONAL- RAÍCES
No 'Ane'i- Kalani Pe'a
MEJOR ÁLBUM TROPICAL LATINO
Anniversary- Spanish Harlem Orchestra
MEJOR ÁLBUM LATIN ROCK, URBANO O ALTERNATIVO
"Aztlán" - Zoé
MEJOR ÁLBUM LATIN POP
Sincera- Claudia Brant
MEJOR ALBUM DE AUDIOLIBRO O STORYTELLING
Faith - A Journey For All- Jimmy Carter
MEJOR ÁLBUM PARA NIÑOS
All The Sounds- Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats
MEJOR ÁLBUM FOLCKLÓRICO
All Ashore- Punch Brothers
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE BLUES CONTEMPORÁNEO
Please Don't Be Dead- Fantastic Negrito
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE BLUES TRADICIONAL
The Blues Is Alive And Well- Buddy Guy
MEJOR ÁLBUM BLUEGRASS
The Travelin' McCourys- The Travelin' McCourys
MEJOR ÁLBUM AMERICANO
By The Way, I Forgive You- Brandi Carlile
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAÍCES AMERICANAS
The Joke- Brandi Carlile
MEJOR PERFORMANCE DE RAÍCES AMERICANAS
The Joke- Brandi Carlile
Durante el evento también participaron artistas como Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus, Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Ricky Martin, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R, Dan + Shay, Chloe x Halle, Mark Ronson, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa, St. Vincenty Lady Gaga.