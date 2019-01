Cardi B comparece ante corte de Queens por pelea en club de striptease

View this post on Instagram

'SO COLD': Cardi B arrived in freezing conditions wearing a fur coat and hat at a criminal court in Queens where the 26-year-old entertainer is facing misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault charges tied to a strip club brawl; her case was adjourned to April 4. #rapper #singer #entertainer #cardib #cardi #queens #ny #criminal #court #strip #club #brawl #freeze #ice #cold #fur #hat #worldnewstonight