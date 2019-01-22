Lista de nominados a los Oscar 2019

LOS ÁNGELES, ESTADOS UNIDOS.-La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer este martes las nominaciones para la 91ra entrega de los Oscar, desde el Samuel Goldwyn Theatre de Beverly Hills, California.

La ceremonia de entrega será el 24 de febrero en Hollywood.



Mejor película

“A Star Is Born”

“Roma"

“Green Book”

“The Favourite”

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Vice”.



Dirección

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Adam McKay, “Vice”



Actor

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”



Actriz

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

Olivia Coleman, “The Favourite”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”



Actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born"

Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"



Actriz de reparto

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Marina de Tavira, "Roma"

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"



Película en lengua extranjera

"Never Look Away" (Alemania)

"Shoplifters" (Japón)

"Capernaum" (Líbano)

"Roma" (México)

"Cold War" (Polonia)



Guion adaptado

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs", Joel Coen y Ethan Coen

"BlacKkKlansman", Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott y Spike Lee

"Can You Ever Forgive Me?", Nicole Holofcener y Jeff Whitty

"If Beale Street Could Talk", Barry Jenkins

"A Star Is Born", Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper y Will Fetters



Guion original

"The Favourite", Deborah Davis y Tony McNamara

"First Reformed", Paul Schrader

"Green Book", Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie y Peter Farrelly

"Roma", Alfonso Cuarón

"Vice" Adam McKay



Cinta animada

“Incredibles 2”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Isle Of Dogs”



Corto animado

“Animal Behaviour”

“Bao”

“Late Afternoon”

“One Small Step”

“Weekends”



Diseño de producción

"Black Panther"

''The Favourite"

''First Man"

''Mary Poppins Returns"

''Roma".



Cinematografía

"Cold War", Lukasz Zal

"The Favourite", Robbie Ryan

"Never Look Away", Caleb Deschanel

"Roma", Alfonso Cuarón

"A Star Is Born", Matthew Libatique



Mezcla de sonido

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”



Edición de sonido

“A Quiet Place”

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”



Música original

"Black Panther", Ludwig Goransson

"BlacKkKlansman", Terence Blanchard

"If Beale Street Could Talk", Nicholas Britell

"Isle of Dogs", Alexandre Desplat

"Mary Poppins Returns", Marc Shaiman



Canción original

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" de "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs", música y letra de David Rawlings y Gillian Welch

"All The Stars" de "Black Panther", música de Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith, letra de Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith y Solana Rowe;

"I'll Fight" de "RBG", música y letra de Diane Warren

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" de "Mary Poppins Returns", música de Marc Shaiman, letra de Scott Wittman y Marc Shaiman

"Shallow" de "A Star Is Born", música y letra de Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando y Andrew Wyatt.



Diseño de vestuario

"The Ballad of Buster Scriggs", Mary Zophres

"Black Panther", Ruth Carter

"The Favourite", Sandy Powell; "Mary Poppins Returns", Sandy Pwoell

"Mary Queen of Scots", Alexandra Byrne.



Documental (largometraje)

“Free Solo”

“Minding The Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“RBG”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”



Documental (cortometraje)

“Black Sheep”

“End Game”

“Lifeboat”

“A Night at the Garden”

“Period. End of Sentence"



Edición

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Green Book”

“The Favourite”

“Vice”



Maquillaje y peinado

“Border”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

“Vice”



Cortometraje

“Detainment”

“Fauve”

“Marguerite”

“Mother”

“Skin”



Efectos visuales

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Christopher Robin”

“First Man”

“Ready Player One”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”