Entierran restos del expresidente de Honduras Roberto Suazo Córdova en La Paz

Soldiers carry the coffin of Honduras' ex-president (1982-1986) Roberto Suazo, during his funeral procession in the late leaders' native city La Paz, 80 km north of Tegucigalpa, on December 23, 2018. - Suazo, president of Honduras during the US-financed 'Contra' war against Nicaragua of the 1980s, died on December 22 at the age of 91 at a military hospital where he was being treated for cardiac issues. (Photo by ORLANDO SIERRA / AFP)

