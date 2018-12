Balón de Oro 2018: La noruega Ada Hegerberg gana el primer Oro femenino de la historia

Olympique Lyonnais' Norwegian forward Ada Hegerberg (C) celebrates with her teammates after receiving the 2018 FIFA Women's Ballon d'Or award for best player of the year during the 2018 FIFA Ballon d'Or award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris on December 3, 2018. - The winner of the 2018 Ballon d'Or will be revealed at a glittering ceremony in Paris on December 3 evening, with Croatia's Luka Modric and a host of French World Cup winners all hoping to finally end the 10-year duopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)