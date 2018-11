Soldados colocan serpentina en la frontera de Texas para evitar ingreso de caravana migrante a Estados Unidos

In this image obtained from the US Air Force, US soldiers install concertina wire at the Anzalduas International Bridge in McAllen Texas, on November 5, 2018. - The US Northern Command is providing military support to the Department of Homeland Security and US Customs and Border Protection to secure the southern border of the United States. (Photo by Daniel A. Hernandez / US AIR FORCE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT 'AFP PHOTO / US Air Force / Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS