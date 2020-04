Senado de EEUU se dispone a aprobar plan de ayuda por coronavirus

The World Trade Center rises over a nearly empty Seventh Avenue in the West Village on March 25, 2020 in New York. - The US Senate was poised to pass a massive relief package on Wednesday for Americans and businesses ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic as New York hospitals braced for a wave of virus patients. The United States, with over 55,000 confirmed cases, has the third-highest number globally, behind China and Italy, and about half of them are in New York, the epicenter of the US outbreak. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP)