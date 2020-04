España supera las 2,000 muertes por coronavirus

Mortuary workers with face masks and gloves carry the coffin of a COVID-19 coronavirus victim outside a church in Barcelona on March 27, 2020. - The death toll in Spain soared over 4,800 today after 769 people died in 24 hours, in what was a record one-day figure for fatalities, the government said. Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy, and has so far suffered 4,858 deaths, while the number of cases jumped to 64,059. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP)