Tom Hanks, aislado por coronavirus, llama a seguir recomendaciones

(FILES) In this file photo Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson pose on the red carpet upon arrival for the world premiere of the film 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' in London on July 16, 2018. - Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus, the US actor said Wednesday. Hanks, 63, said he and Wilson came down with a fever while in Australia, and will now be isolated and monitored. (Photo by Anthony HARVEY / AFP)