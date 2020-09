Coppola reedita El Padrino III para un final "más apropiado"

(FILES) In this file photo Director Francis Ford Coppola arrives for the premiere of “Tetro,” at the Billy Wilder theater in Los Angeles, California on June 3, 2009. - A new version of 'The Godfather: Part III' -- Francis Ford Coppola's belated follow-up to two of Hollywood's greatest ever films -- will be released in theaters this December, Paramount said on September 3, 2020. The concluding movie about the Corleone crime family's rise and fall was relatively poorly received, and the new cut will achieve Coppola and screenwriter Mario Puzo's 'original vision for the finale,' a statement from the studio said. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)