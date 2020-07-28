Nominados a los premios Emmy 2020 en las principales categorías

LOS ÁNGELES, ESTADOS UNIDOS.- He aquí los nominados a las principales categorías de los 72° premios Emmy, considerados los Óscar de la televisión, que se entregarán el 20 de septiembre en una ceremonia virtual a causa de la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus.

Mejor serie dramática

"Better Call Saul"



"The Crown"



"The Handmaid's Tale"



"Killing Eve"



"The Mandalorian"



"Ozark"



"Stranger Things"



"Succession"

Mejor comedia

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"



"Dead to Me"



"The Good Place"



"Insecure"



"The Kominsky Method"



"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"



"Schitt's Creek"



"What We Do In the Shadows"

Mejor actor dramático

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"



Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"



Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"



Brian Cox, "Succession"



Billy Porter, "Pose"



Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Mejor actriz dramática

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"



Olivia Colman, "The Crown"



Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"



Laura Linney, "Ozark"



Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"



Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Mejor actor de comedia

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"



Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"



Ted Danson, "The Good Place"



Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"



Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"



Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Mejor actriz de comedia

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"



Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"



Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"



Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"



Issa Rae, "Insecure"



Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Mejor actor secundario de serie dramática

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"



Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"



Kieran Culkin, "Succession"



Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"



Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"



Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"



Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale: la servante écarlate"



Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

Mejor actriz secundaria de serie dramática

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"



Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"



Julia Garner, "Ozark"



Thandie Newton, "Westworld"



Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"



Sarah Snook, "Succession"



Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"



Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale: la servante écarlate"

Mejor actor secundario de comedia

Mahershala Ali, "Ramy"



Alan Arkin, "La Méthode Kominsky"



Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"



Sterling K. Brown, "La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel"



William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place"



Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"



Tony Shalhoub, "La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel"



Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia

Alex Borstein, "La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel"



D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"



Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"



Marin Hinkle, "La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel"



Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"



Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"



Yvonne Orji, "Insecure"



Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

Mejor miniserie

"Little Fires Everywhere"



"Mrs America"



"Unbelievable"



"Unorthodox"



"Watchmen"

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"



Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"



Paul Mescal, "Normal People"



Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"



Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs America"



Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"



Regina King, "Watchmen"



Octavia Spencer, "Self Made"



Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

Programas con más nominaciones

"Watchmen" - 26



"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - 20



"Ozark" - 18



"Succession" - 18



"The Mandalorian" - 15



"Schitt's Creek" - 15



"Saturday Night Live" - 15



"The Crown" - 13

Plataformas con más nominaciones

Netflix: 160



HBO: 107



NBC: 47



ABC: 36



FX: 33