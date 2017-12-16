Honduras president's sister killed in helicopter crash

Tegucigalpa, Honduras

The sister of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and five others died when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed on Saturday, in the mountains of Honduras.



Hernandez, 51, was an agronomy engineer who served as communications minister under her brother and as minister of social development during the previous administration of then-President Porfirio Lobo.



The Air Force Hondurans military helicopter "FAH-905" carrying Hernandez, three members of her security detail and a pilot took off from Tegucigalpa’s international airport in the morning bound for Comayagua, about 40 miles (60 kilometers) from the capital.



Along with Hernandez, Nahum Lagos, Marcos Banegas and Patricia Valladares were members of their safety and a pilot Ivan Vasquez and co-pilot Gerson Diaz Nolasco.



Soon afterward, the air force reported that the aircraft had gone missing. The wreckage was later discovered in the mountains outside Tegucigalpa with no survivors.



President Hernandez changed his Twitter profile picture to a black ribbon of mourning. He later changed it to his sister.



No cause for the crash was given, but it happened as the country was being affected by a cold front.