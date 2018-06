El paraíso rojo de los turistas

TOPSHOT - A woman interacts with hanging lamps in a digital installation room at the Mori Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo on June 11, 2018.

Mori Building Co. and Japanese collective teamLab, known internationally for their innovative 'digital art' that combines projections, sound and carefully designed spaces to create immersive experiences, will launch the Digital Art Museum in Tokyo on June 21.

/ AFP PHOTO / Behrouz MEHRI / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION

FOTOGALERÍA