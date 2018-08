Asesinato sacude a compañía de transporte china

In this June 13, 2016, photo, a receptionist walks by front desk of the service station for Didi Chuxing's drivers in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province. Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing has fired two executives and will suspend one of its carpooling services nationwide starting Monday after a woman was allegedly raped and killed by a driver in eastern China, the company said Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (Chinatopix via AP)