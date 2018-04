Paraguay elige presidente con candidato derechista como favorito  

Workers arrange voting material ahead of the upcoming April 22 presidential elections, in Asunción on April 21, 2018.

Opinion polls give the ruling Colorado party candidate Mario Abdo Benitez -the US-educated son of a top aide to Paraguay's late dictator Alfredo Stroessner- a clear advantage over lawyer Efrain Alegre from the centrist GANAR coalition / AFP PHOTO / EITAN ABRAMOVICH