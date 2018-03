La derecha toma ventaja en las elecciones legislativas de El Salvador

Ernesto Muyshondt, Mayoral candidate for San Salvador and his wife Karla Belismelis of Muyshondt celebrate victory with supporters at the right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance headquarters in San Salvador, on March 4, 2018.

Salvadorans voted March 4 in legislative and municipal elections that will serve as a test of strength of leftist President Salvador Sanchez Ceren in his final year of office. / AFP PHOTO / MARVIN RECINOS