Famosos reaccionan al conocer la muerte de Aretha Franklin

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul #PaulMcCartney #ArethaFranklin Photo by @lindamccartney #LindaMcCartney

