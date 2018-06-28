Paris Jackson despide a su abuelo con emotivo mensaje

MIAMI, ESTADOS UNIDOS
Paris Jackson, hija del rey del pop, Michael Jackson, escribió un emotivo mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram, tras el fallecimiento de su abuelo Joe.
La única hija del reconocido cantante subió una fotografía a su red social, donde se le ve tomada de la mano con su abuelo, quien ya estaba interno en el hospital.
Según la modelo, todos los miembros de la familia visitaron a Joe, pero ella tuvo la oportunidad de despedirse antes de que muriera.
"Los últimos momentos contigo fueron todo. Poder decirte todo lo que necesito para decirte que eras tan bueno. todos los que vinieron a visitarte con amor, respeto y mucho orgullo en sus corazones por ti.
Orgulloso de ti, orgullosos de ser sus hijos, nietos y bisnietos, orgulloso, tienen su fuerza y comparten la dinastía que gastó su vida creación y orgulloso de ser un Jackson.
Tu eres el primer verdadero Jackson la leyenda que lo comenzó todo. No estaríamos cerca de donde estamos. eres el hombre más fuerte que conozco el trabajo de tu vida pasará a la historia, serás conocido por ser uno de los patriarcas más grandes que haya existido jamás.
Me encantará todos los días contigo, especialmente nuestros últimos momentos. Poder sostener tu mano, tienes mucho que ver con eso, lo sabes, lo sabes. ¿Cómo me conoces cuando era un niño pequeño y ves tus ojos iluminarse, compartiendo mis historias? otro de esa manera. Te hice prometerme que vendrías a visitarme.
Usted estuvo de acuerdo y voy a detenerlo. y te prometí que seguiremos contando tu historia una y otra vez. para nunca ser olvidado mis bisnietos sabrán quién es Joseph Jackson. te amo, abuelo tan mucho que las palabras no pueden describir. Tengo una inmensa gratitud por ti, y siempre lo haré. todos nos sentimos de esa manera. gracias por todo verdaderamente. descansar en paz y transición. Te veré en mis sueños muy pronto".
RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson. spending those last few moments with you were everything. being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a jackson. you are the first true jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live. i will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments. being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know. quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way. i made you promise me you’ll come visit me. you agreed and i’m going to hold you to it. and i promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over. to never be forgotten. my great grandchildren will know who joseph jackson is. i love you grandpa. so so so much that words can’t describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition. i’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.
