Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson explica por qué abandonó desfile de Christian Dior

The Dior Cruise 2019 collection is a tribute to tradition reinterpreted in a contemporary way. From Mexican women horse riders to the continuing comeback of our situation-appropriate 'Saddle' bag, relive the best moments from #MariaGraziaChiuri's show with a group shot that captured its pioneering spirit. Click on our link in bio to discover it all! #DiorCruise © Estelle Hanania for Dior

A post shared by Dior Official (@dior) on May 27, 2018 at 6:00pm PDT