Hondureños desisten de viaje a frontera con viacrucis migrante, tras obtener visas humanitarias

A migrant -alongside other Central Americans taking part in a caravan called 'Migrant Viacrucis' towards the United States- flutters a Guatemalan national flag during a march to protest against US President Donald Trump's policies in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State, Mexico, on April 3, 2018.

The hundreds of Central Americans in the 'Way of the Cross' migrant caravan have infuriated Trump, but they are not moving very fast -- if at all -- and remain far from the US border. As Trump vowed Tuesday to send troops to secure the southern US border, the caravan was camped out for the third straight day in the town of Matias Romero, in southern Mexico, more than 3,000 kilometers (1,800 miles) from the United States.

/ AFP PHOTO / VICTORIA RAZO