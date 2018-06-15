A World Cup for the people in Russia

Alongside environmental and sustainability experts, the activists have also created a map of sustainable consumption, after thoroughly vetting the daily practices of local cafes, restaurants, bars, souvenir and craft shops.

The FIFA World Cup is currently taking place in Russia, and a network of Saint Petersburg-based civil society activists and social entrepreneurs have launched a campaign called “Cup for the People,” providing an alternative program for hundreds of thousands of soccer fans arriving from all over the world. It hopes to spread awareness about different aspects of social life in Russia, while fostering diversity, tolerance and sustainable development within the food, retail and tourism sectors.

The campaign includes debates about the impact of sports events, guided tours of lesser-known neighborhoods in Saint Petersburg, and themed tours around LGBT rights or social and environmental issues such as homeless people’s living conditions or grassroots recycling initiatives. In addition, there is a map for tourists to locate human rights movements in the city.

Alongside environmental and sustainability experts, the activists have also created a map of sustainable consumption, after thoroughly vetting the daily practices of local cafes, restaurants, bars, souvenir and craft shops.

Overall, up to 1.5 million foreign visitors are expected in Russia for the event – more than 400,000 in Saint Petersburg alone. But the campaign organizers expect these initiatives to outlive the sports event, helping the city to develop long-term sustainability.