One-Forty seeks to improve lives for migrant workers in Taiwan

Working in a foreign country, often for weeks without a break, with no friends or knowledge of the local language – this is the situation for almost 600,000 Southeast Asian immigrant workers, one-fortieth of the total population, who live in Taiwan.



The One-Forty Foundation, a Taiwanese non-profit based in Taipei, aids migrant workers in cultivating personal goals and bridging the gap with the locals, through education. By doing so, it attempts to improve the structural economic problems in Southeast Asia as a whole.



The organization holds a variety of intercultural activities providing a platform for residents and locals to create mutual understanding.The One-Forty School holds classes teaching SEA migrant workers skills that they need for a steady career in either Taiwan or their home country, including Chinese lessons and business courses.



In addition to classes, One-Forty holds an Open Sunday event once a month. Open Sunday not only allows migrant workers to enjoy some leisure time, but also creates a forum for them to socialize with locals.

Since 2016, the organization has broadcast lectures on its YouTube channel, catering to workers with little spare time or living in different cities. Today there are over 100 videos on the channel, and more than 13,000 people have subscribed to it.



