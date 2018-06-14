Afghan women writing for their rights

Their second book, You Are Not Alone, it is available in Persian, Pashtu and English.

KABUL, AFGANISTÁN



One of the first female Persian poets, Rabia Balkhi was killed hundreds of years ago for falling in love with a slave and daring to write poetry. Much like her, women of modern-day Afghanistan still face violence.



In late 2016, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) investigated 5,575 cases of violent crimes against women, noting that most cases go unreported.

Now, about 11 centuries after Balkhi’s murder, her nation’s daughters have launched a non-profit organization to stand up for their rights through writing. It’s called Free Women Writers.



Founded in 2013 by Afghan activists Noorjahan Akbar and Batul Moradi alongside a collective of writers, students and activists, the non-profit hopes to improve women’s lives by simply telling their stories, in their own words. Their first book, Daughters of Rabia, was published the same year.

They also made its content available on social media. They have now published poems, memoirs and articles written by more than 140 women, hundreds of which have been translated into English thanks to the work of 15 volunteers.

Their second book, You Are Not Alone, it is available in Persian, Pashtu and English. Profits from its sales allow the non-profit to finance higher education scholarships for young women in Afghanistan.



