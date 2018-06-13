Fostering leadership skills among young women in Madagascar

Inviting participants to present a project to develop, the nonprofit has contributed to the rise of a number of projects led by young women – some have since gained serious recognition.

Created in 2011 by Tina Andriamahefa Razafinimanana, the Madagascan NGO Youth First launched its first program for young people three years later: the Young Women Leadership Program (YWLP). The training program aims to encourage young women age 15-24 to make solid commitments to a project, but also to bolster their leadership skills, self-esteem and self-confidence.

Inviting participants to present a project to develop, the nonprofit has contributed to the rise of a number of projects led by young women – some have since gained serious recognition.

Among the most prominent is Moringala, a cosmetics brand made of Moringala tree leaves, created by Olivia Malala Rakotondrasoa, a communications major. She was awarded a grant by The Tony Elumelu Foundation in Nigeria in 2017 and represented Madagascar at the Future Agro Challenge world competition in 2018.

Among other projects are Healthy Girl, which promotes menstrual hygiene with sanitary towels made of washable cotton, and Funny Design, which creates hassocks and jewellery out of recycled clothes and plastic bottles. Today, revenues from both startups fund a social reinsertion center for young women in Madagascar.