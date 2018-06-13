Helping new generations return to their roots

When asked why he resigned from an engineering career to start anew as a farmer, Pasawut “Jack” Roongrasmi, 33, simply replied, "Because I wasn’t happy.” Like him, dozens of young men and women in Thailand are turning away from the modern comforts of big cities, determined to make a self-sufficient life for themselves through agriculture. To help them, a grassroots network of experienced farmers has developed a “smart” agricultural community called “Dare to Return.” The network encourages young people who emigrated to the cities to return and develop their rural hometowns with innovative farming technologies, at a time when rural populations are aging. According to the Thai National Economic and Social Development Board, the number of people over 60 living in the countryside rose to more than 11 million in 2017 – or 17 percent of the total population.

The Dare to Return farmers believe agriculture is a vector of sustainability and resilience that can provide a long-term foundation for a society ready to adopt technological change. Through mutual assistance, community learning and self-transformation, they hope to bridge the gap between old and new generations and build the basis for a more collaborative society, improving the quality of life for all.