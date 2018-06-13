Singaporean sisters making menstruation manageable

Made of medical grade silicone, each cup lasts up to 10 years.

More than 800 million women are menstruating on any given day, studies show.

Yet, many have little or no access to feminine sanitation during their periods.

Hoping to change this, Singapore-based feminine hygiene products company Freedom Cups distributes reusable menstrual cups to women in need and sells them to those who can afford it.

The bell-shaped cups can be fitted under the cervix, like a tampon, where they sit and collect menstrual blood for up to 12 hours. But unlike tampons and pads, the cups can be washed and cleaned for reuse.

Co-founder Vanessa Paranjothy, 29, said the cups have been well received, despite some initial apprehension. She created Freedom Cups with her sisters, Joanne, 26, and Rebecca, 21, in 2015.

Made of medical grade silicone, each cup lasts up to 10 years. On average, a woman uses about 5,000 disposable sanitary products in this same time span.

Doctors, however, advise users to take precautions against infection.

Freedom Cups gives away one cup for every cup it sells. They retail for 35 Singapore dollars (USD 25) each.

Since the company began, some 3,000 cups have been distributed to underprivileged women in Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, the Philippines, India, Nepal and Nigeria.