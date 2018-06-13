In Morocco, a restaurant gives women hop

Morocco

It is an initiative so successful that it’s struggling to keep up with demand.



The Marrakesh-based Amal for the Culinary Arts association offers Moroccan women age 18 to 35 from disadvantaged backgrounds the chance to learn the restaurant business and gain hands-on experience at the association’s own restaurant, before finding them a job through its network of partners. Amal (Arabic for “hope”) helps its beneficiaries achieve financial independence, in a country where women are worst hit by unemployment.



Today, Amal (Arabic for “hope”) is a victim of its own success, and doesn’t have enough trainees ready to fill all the positions that potential employers are willing to offer.



Theory meets practice during the classes, since everything takes place at the association’s restaurant, which is open to the public and welcomes around 100 customers for lunch and dinner.



The trainees run the kitchen, wait the tables, take care of maintenance and manage the accounts and budget. Since the program’s launch in 2013, around 200 women have attended the courses. Most of them have found employment thanks to the association’s partners.



For Amal’s founder, Nora Belahcen Fitzgerald, opening this restaurant was a way of fighting the economic insecurity faced by women in Morocco. “I never imagined it would be such a success”, she said. These days, the association is a hub of ideas for new projects.



“Amal version 2.0 will be a structure that mentors women and supports them on the path to entrepreneurship, in the form of community business development,” Belahcen Fitzgerald said.