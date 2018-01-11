Por este canal podrás ver los Critics' Choice Awards esta noche

Miami, Estados Unidos

La temporada de premios dio incio con los Globos de Oro el pasado domingo, pero hoy jueves 11 de enero le toca el turno a los Critics' Choice Awards 2018.

La gala será transmitida por el canal TNT a partir de las 7:00 de la noche, hora hondureña.

Dichos premios fueron creados hace 23 años por más de 300 periodistas especializados en cine de Estados Unidos y Canadá.

Los Critics' Choice Awards premian 25 categorías que abarcan las diferentes partes que componen una producción cinematográfica, hablamos desde categoría a Mejor peinado y maquillaje, hasta Mejor película.

Entre las cintas favoritas para arrazar con los premios se encuentra "The Shape of Water", dirigida por Guillermo del Toro que tiene 14 nominaciones. Los premios serán presentados por la bella Olivia Munn.

Munn llega tras la salida del actor T.J. Miller, quien ha sido acusado de agredir sexualmente a una mujer cuando estaba en la universidad.

Lista completa de nominados

CINE



MEJOR PELÍCULA

The Big Sick

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Mejor actor

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Jake Gyllenhaal – Stronger

Tom Hanks – The Post

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour



Mejor actriz

Jessica Chastain – Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Meryl Streep – The Post



Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Patrick Stewart – Logan

Michael Stuhlbarg – Call Me by Your Name



Mejor actriz de reparto

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

Hong Chau – Downsizing

Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Holly Hunter – The Big Sick

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water



Mejor actor y actriz joven

Mckenna Grace – Gifted

Dafne Keen – Logan

Brooklynn Prince – The Florida Project

Millicent Simmonds – Wonderstruck

Jacob Tremblay – Wonder



Mejor reparto

Dunkirk

Lady Bird

Mudbound

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Mejor director

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Luca Guadagnino – Call Me By Your Name

Jordan Peele – Get Out

Steven Spielberg – The Post



Mejor guión original

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor – The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani – The Big Sick

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer – The Post

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele – Get Out



Mejor guión adaptado

James Ivory – Call Me by Your Name

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber – The Disaster Artist

Dee Rees and Virgil Williams – Mudbound

Aaron Sorkin – Molly's Game

Jack Thorne, Steve Conrad, Stephen Chbosky – Wonder



Mejor cinematografía

Roger Deakins – Blade Runner 2049

Hoyte van Hoytema – Dunkirk

Dan Laustsen – The Shape of Water

Rachel Morrison – Mudbound

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom – Call Me By Your Name



Mejor diseño de producción

Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin – The Shape of Water

Jim Clay, Rebecca Alleway – Murder on the Orient Express

Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis – Dunkirk

Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola – Blade Runner 2049

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Beauty and the Beast

Mark Tildesley, Véronique Melery – Phantom Thread



Mejor edición

Michael Kahn, Sarah Broshar – The Post

Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos – Baby Driver

Lee Smith – Dunkirk

Joe Walker – Blade Runner 2049

Sidney Wolinsky – The Shape of Water



Mejor diseño de vestuario

Renée April – Blade Runner 2049

Mark Bridges – Phantom Thread

Jacqueline Durran – Beauty and the Beast

Lindy Hemming – Wonder Woman

Luis Sequeira – The Shape of Water



Mejor cabello y maquillaje

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Wonder



Mejor efectos visuales

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Thor: Ragnarok

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman



Mejor animación

The Breadwinner

Coco

Despicable Me 3

The LEGO Batman Movie

Loving Vincent



Mejor película de acción

Baby Driver

Logan

Thor: Ragnarok

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman



Mejor comedia

The Big Sick

The Disaster Artist

Girls Trip

I, Tonya

Lady Bird



Mejor actor de comedia

Steve Carell – Battle of the Sexes

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok

Kumail Nanjiani – The Big Sick

Adam Sandler – The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)



Mejor actriz de comedia

Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Zoe Kazan – The Big Sick

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Emma Stone – Battle of the Sexes



Mejor película de ciencia ficción/horror

Blade Runner 2049

Get Out

It

The Shape of Water



Mejor película de lengua extranjera

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

The Square

Thelma



Mejor canción

Evermore – Beauty and the Beast

Mystery of Love – Call Me By Your Name

Remember Me – Coco

Stand Up for Something – Marshall

This Is Me – The Greatest Showman



Mejor score

Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood – Phantom Thread

Dario Marianelli – Darkest Hour

Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer – Blade Runner 2049

John Williams – The Post

Hans Zimmer – Dunkirk



TELEVISIÓN



Mejor serie dramática

American Gods (Starz)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)



Mejor actor en serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Freddie Highmore – Bates Motel (A&E)

Ian McShane – American Gods (Starz)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan (Showtime)



Mejor actriz en serie dramática

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access

)Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix)

Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (BBC America)

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Robin Wright – House of Cards (Netflix)



Mejor actro de reparto en serie dramática

Bobby Cannavale – Mr. Robot (USA)

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)

David Harbour – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Michael McKean – Better Call Saul (AMC)



Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Gillian Anderson – American Gods (Starz)

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Cush Jumbo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Margo Martindale – Sneaky Pete (Amazon)

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us (NBC)



Mejor serie comedia

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Black-ish (ABC)

GLOW (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Modern Family (ABC)

Patriot (Amazon)



Mejor actor en serie comedia

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari – Master of None (Netflix)

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Thomas Middleditch – Silicon Valley (HBO)

Randall Park – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)



Mejor actriz en serie comedia

Kristen Bell – The Good Place (NBC)

Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Sutton Foster – Younger (TV Land)

Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Constance Wu – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)



Mejor actor de reparto en serie comedia

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Walton Goggins – Vice Principals (HBO)

Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)

Marc Maron – GLOW (Netflix)

Kumail Nanjiani – Silicon Valley (HBO)

Ed O'Neill – Modern Family (ABC)



Mejor actriz de reparto en serie comedia

Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish (ABC)

Alessandra Mastronardi – Master of None (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)



Mejor miniserie

American Vandal (Netflix)

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Godless (Netflix)

The Long Road Home (National Geographic)



Mejor película hecha para Televisión

Flint (Lifetime

I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)

The Wizard of Lies (HBO)



Mejor actros de película hecha para Televisión

Jeff Daniels – Godless (Netflix)

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Ewan McGregor – Fargo (FX)

Jack O'Connell – Godless (Netflix)

Evan Peters – American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

Bill Pullman – The Sinner (USA)

Jimmy Tatro – American Vandal (Netflix)



Mejor actriz de película hecha para Televisión

Jessica Biel – The Sinner (USA)

Alana Boden – I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

Carrie Coon – Fargo (FX)

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies (HBO)



Mejor actor de reparto en película hecha para Televisión

Johnny Flynn – Genius (National Geographic)

Benito Martinez – American Crime (ABC)

Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies (HBO)

David Thewlis – Fargo (FX)

Stanley Tucci – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)



Mejor actriz de película hecha para Televisión

Judy Davis – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Jackie Hoffman – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Regina King – American Crime (ABC)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead – Fargo (FX)



Mejor Talk Show

Ellen (NBC)

Harry (Syndicated)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (BRAVO)



Mejor serie animada

Archer (FX)

Bob's Burgers (FOX)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Danger & Eggs (Amazon)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

The Simpsons (FOX)



Mejor reality serie desestructurado

Born This Way (A&E)

Ice Road Truckers (History)

Intervention (A&E)

Live PD (A&E)

Ride with Norman Reedus (AMC)

Teen Mom (MTV)

Mejor reality serie estructurado

The Carbonaro Effect (truTV)

Fixer Upper (HGTV)

The Profit (CNBC)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Undercover Boss (CBS)

Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)



Mejor reality serie de competición

America's Got Talent (NBC)

Chopped (Food Network)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

RuPaul's Drag Race (LOGOtv)

The Voice (NBC)



Mejor conductor de reality

Ted Allen – Chopped (Food Network)

Tyra Banks – America's Got Talent (NBC)

Tom Bergeron – Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Cat Deeley – So You Think You Can Dance (FOX)

Joanna and Chip Gaines – Fixer Upper (HGTV)

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race (LOGOtv)